Libya Returnees: FG Vows To Prosecute Human Traffickers

The Federal Government has vowed to prosecute human traffickers who are involved in the trafficking of the huge number of Nigerians stranded in Libya.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, members of the Federal Government delegation to Libya identified human trafficking as playing a major role in the large number of Nigerians in Libyan camps.

The Federal Government fact finding delegation, headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs was in Libya a week ago, to facilitate the evacuation of Nigerians who are held in Libyan camps as illegal immigrants.

At this news press conference in Abuja, the leader of that delegation, who is also the minister of Foreign Affairs highlights the situation faced by Nigerian migrants in Libya and the evacuation challenges they face.

According to him, there are human traffickers who make the evacuation process a lot difficult for government officials.

About 485 Libyan returnees arrived Port Harcourt on Sunday, January, 7, 2018 making the numbers of Nigerians evacuated from Libya since 2017 to stand at 6,393; according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

Only on Sunday, January seventh, 485 Nigerian migrants from Libya arrived the Port Harcourt airport.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli has vowed to prosecute human traffickers involved in some of the Libyan cases.

Even though 369 human traffickers have been prosecuted and convicted by NAPTIP since 2011, this crime against humanity continue to thrive, just as government officials vow to send more human traffickers to jail