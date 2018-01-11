IGP Apologises Over Comments Made On Benue Killing

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has apologized to Benue state indigenes over his comment on the New Year killings by herdsmen, describing the attacks which claimed over seventy lives as a communal clash.

The IGP’s apology follows the demand for an unreserved apology by the leader of grieving Benue mothers, Rebecca Apezan at the stakeholders meeting convened by the Mr Ibrahim to help tackle the lingering herdsmen attacks on Benue communities.

He said that his comments were not made to undermine the pains of the people, rather help engender the sense of unity among Nigerians, inspite of the nationwide insecurity.

The IGP has however promised to arrest those behind the incessant killings in Benue State.

He assured the state governor, Samuel Ortom and other stakeholders that all those involved in the killing of over 70 residents of the state, will be brought to justice.

The IGP who arrived at Benue State on Wednesday, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to move to Benue State and restore law and order and prevent further loss of lives and properties, from escalating and spreading in the state, says three counter-terrorism units have been deployed alongside mobile policemen to Benue.