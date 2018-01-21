PDP Senator Praises ‘Intelligent’ Aisha Buhari

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has heaped praises on the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, saying she does not belong to the other room.

This is in reaction to the earlier tweets of the President’s wife, who on Friday using her official Twitter handle @aishambuhari shared videos of Murray-Bruce and Senator Isa Misau criticising the Federal Government claiming the current administration has been hijacked by a ‘cabal’.

President Buhari in October 2016 said his wife belongs to the kitchen and the ‘other room.’ He said this at a press conference after a closed-door meeting, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

This was the President’s response to a claim by his wife, Aisha in an interview with the BBC, where she said that her husband’s government had been hijacked.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, Murray-Bruce in his tweet on Friday said Aisha does not belong to “the other room,” but she is an intelligent woman with leadership capacity.

“Let me say that by the actions and utterances of @aishambuhari since she became Nigeria’s First Lady, it‘s my opinion that she does not belong in the ‘other room.

“She is a very intelligent woman that has the capacity to lead and lead well. Your Excellency, please never be cowed!,” Murray Bruce said in his tweet.