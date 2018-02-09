Court Recognises Dayo Led Ogun PDP Exco

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has affirmed that the tenure of the Adebayo Dayo led executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

The presiding judged, Justice Mohammed Idris who gave the ruling on Friday, held that the tenure of the exco subsists till May 2020.

He also nullified the PDP congresses which were held in the state, in disobedience of the orders of his brother judge, Justice Ibrahim Buba.

Justice Idris held that Justice Buba’s decision, being that of a court of competent jurisdiction, is binding on all parties concerned until it is set aside by either the Court of Appeal or the same court that made the order if found that it was made in error.

He further nullified the appointment of the Ogun State PDP Caretaker Committee, having held that their appointment was contrary to a judgment delivered by the court on June 24, 2016, which affirmed the Adebayo Dayo led exco.

The suit was filed by a member of the PDP National Working Committee, Mr Adewole Adeyanju, and some others who sued for themselves and on behalf of “PDP Ogun State Delegates to the National Convention”.