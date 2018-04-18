Police Arrest Senator Omo-Agege Over Stolen Mace

The police have arrested the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Senator Omo-Agege was picked up by the police on Wednesday afternoon in Abuja, possibly in connection with the invasion of the Senate by hoodlums.

The hoodlums stormed the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly earlier in the day, disrupting ongoing proceedings and making away with the mace.

Condemning the incident, the Red Chamber accused Senator Omo-Agege of leading the hoodlums to plenary to seize its symbol of authority.

“This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such.

“This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the Leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action,” the Senate said in a statement by its spokesperson, Senator Sabi Abdullahi.

The Senate, jointly with the House of Representatives, ordered the heads of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Service (DSS) to recover the mace within 24 hours.

They asked the security agencies to move into action and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of the act.

Apparently, in response to the directive, Senator Omo-Agege was carted away in a police vehicle from the premises of the National Assembly in the nation’s capital.