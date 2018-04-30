BREAKING: Buhari, Trump Hold Bilateral Meeting

Updated April 30, 2018
US President Donald Trump welcomes Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to the White House on April 30, 2018, in Washington, DC. PHOTO: Mandel NGAN / AFP

 

President Muhammadu Buhari and U.S. President Donald Trump are currently holding bilateral meeting at the White House in Washington D.C.

Both leaders are expected to address a joint press conference in the Rose Garden, White House, after the meeting.

The press conference is expected to hold at 5.30pm (Nigerian time).

Discussion of the meeting is expected to centre on the fight against terrorism, strategic partnership between the two countries, and economic development among others.

More To Follow…



