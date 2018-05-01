Calls For New Minimum Wage Dominate Workers’ Day Activities

As Nigerians join their counterparts from across the world to celebrate the International Workers’ Day, they are calling on the Federal Government to improve the welfare of the labour force.

Top on their demand list is the call for the government at all levels to increase the minimum wage from N18,000 to N66,500.

In Abuja, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) urged the Federal Government to approve the amount demanded by the workers and warned that it would not accept non-compliance with a new minimum wage when passed.

It also threatened to vote out any government that fails to comply with a new wage.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, issued the threat on Tuesday in Abuja in his message to the Nigerian workers to celebrate May Day 2018.

“We are battle ready against public and private organisations that would refuse to conform to the new minimum wage. “At our disposal is the power of our votes,” NLC President Mr Ayuba Wabba, said.

“We shall ensure that governments that refuse to pay the new minimum wage will not receive the support of the working class, pensioners and their families.”

The demand was supported by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Yakubu Dogara, among others.

Ekweremadu is of the opinion that even if the workers cannot have their desired amount, they should be paid at least N50,000 to meet up to the current realities in the country.

On his part, the Speaker who hailed workers for their contribution to national development and growth, promised that the National Assembly would expedite the passage of the Minimum Wage Bill once the National Minimum Wage Committee has completed its task and the executive forward a bill for the review of the wage to them.

Across the states of the federation, workers gathered at different venues to mark the Workers’ Day.