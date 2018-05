A downpour which occurred on Monday has wreaked havoc in some parts of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Although no casualty has been recorded so far, some residents were seen clearing tree branches from their buildings and vehicles after the downpour which lasted only about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution company has cut power in some the affected areas for now to avoid any incident of electrocution.

