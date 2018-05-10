19 Injured As Windstorm Destroys IDP Shelter In Borno
Nineteen Internally Displaced Persons in Ngala, Borno State were injured after a rainstorm collapsed makeshift shelters on Wednesday.
The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu in a statement on Thursday, however, noted that no life was lost.
“Gamboru Ngala Division recorded an incident where at about 15: 30 hrs yesterday, at Arabic International School IDP Camp, Ngala, over 300 units of tents and other valuables were destroyed by a heavy windstorm.
“Nineteen IDPs sustained injuries but are being treated at the camp clinic,” he said.
