19 Injured As Windstorm Destroys IDP Shelter In Borno

Channels Television  
Updated May 10, 2018

 

Nineteen Internally Displaced Persons in Ngala, Borno State were injured after a rainstorm collapsed makeshift shelters on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu in a statement on Thursday, however, noted that no life was lost.

 

“Gamboru Ngala Division recorded an incident where at about 15: 30 hrs yesterday, at Arabic International School IDP Camp, Ngala, over 300 units of tents and other valuables were destroyed by a heavy windstorm.

“Nineteen IDPs sustained injuries but are being treated at the camp clinic,” he said.

 



