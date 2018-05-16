We’ll Not Abandon Leah Sharibu, Says FG

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed on Wednesday said efforts are on to ensure the release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl yet to be released, Leah Sharibu, noting that she will not be abandoned by the Federal Government.

Mohammed told journalists in Abuja after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that the negotiation are on for the release of the abducted schoolgirl.

He added that negotiating with terrorists is tortuous but Sharibu will not be left to her fate.

“We are yet to resolve the issue of six girls. 111 girls were kidnapped, 105 were returned and we are busy on daily basis asking and negotiating and asking what happened to those five officially at least and then what is delaying the young girl, Leah Sharibu.

“Negotiations with insurgents are quite tortuous and complicated at times but I can assure you we are not leaving her to her fate and those who should do are busy daily working on her release,” the Minister said.

Over 100 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19 by Boko Haram terrorist who later released some of the students as they dropped them off in Dapchi community.

The girls were later Sunday, March 25 handed over to their parents at the Assembly Hall of the school in Dapchi the headquarters of Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Sharibu’s continued captivity has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians who demand more positive action from government to ensure her release, alongside Chibok schoolgirls who are still in Boko Haram’s custody.