Delta Elects Cyril Ogodo APC Chairman After Parallel Congress

A former deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State Cyril Ogodo, has been elected as the new state chairman.

Ogodo, who hails from Sapele in Delta Central Senatorial District won the election with 731 votes defeating his close rival, Fred Obe who had 99 votes.

The election was held with over one thousand delegates from the 25 local government areas of the state in attendance.

Also, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present at the event. Also, the affirmation exercise was conducted by the Eugine Udoh-led state Congress committee.

Ogode in his address appreciated Obe for accepting the results of the election.

Party Chieftain Ortega Emerhor who was also present noted that members who conducted a parallel congress led by the Senator Ovie Omo Agege/Ogboru faction on Saturday will be reconciled.

“This is the proper Congress. Any Congress conducted without the valid list of delegates, without the designated working committee, officials of INEC cannot be adjudged as proper.

Now that we are through with the election of new executives for the party, we will reach out to them to reconcile them into the unity train because if we don’t reconcile, it will be difficult to unseat the PDP in Delta State,” he said.