Governor Ahmed Donates N2m To Winners Of Channels Kids Cup

Updated May 30, 2018
Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed presents cheques of N2million to LGEA Central Primary School boys on Wednesday, May 30 at the government office in Ilorin, the state capital.

 

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has hosted pupils of LGEA Central Primary School, winners of the just concluded Channels International Kids Cup.

The governor while hosting the pupils announced a donation of the sum of N2million to boys after the emerged winner of the football competition.

The pupils were on Wednesday led by the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to the Government House in Ilorin, the state capital.

The governor while hosting the boys praised them for being good ambassadors of the state and pledged readiness to encourage them in future. He noted that football has gone beyond mere entertainment as the government alone cannot fund sport.

Governor Ahmed noted that the state government will soon reintroduce football competition in primary schools to ensure that talents are discovered early.

Captain of the team who spoke on behalf of the boys said that they trained thrice daily for three months prior to the competition.



