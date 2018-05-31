BREAKING: President Buhari Signs ‘Not Too Young To Run’ Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ Bill into law.

History was made on Thursday when President Buhari assented to the bill at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, posted two videos on Twitter which shows President Buhari signing the bill into law.

History is made, President @MBuhari has signed into law the #NotTooYoungToRun bill. Congratulations to all young men and women at @YIAGA and all the supporters of the movement. pic.twitter.com/YCbTTboqWd — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 31, 2018

