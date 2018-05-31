BREAKING: President Buhari Signs ‘Not Too Young To Run’ Bill

Channels Television  
Updated May 31, 2018
President Buhari Signs Not Too Young To Run Bill
File photo

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ Bill into law.

History was made on Thursday when President Buhari assented to the bill at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, posted two videos on Twitter which shows President Buhari signing the bill into law.

More to follow…



