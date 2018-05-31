President Buhari Breaks Fast With Dangote, Members Of Nigeria’s Business Community

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday had dinner with Africa’s richest Aliko Dangote and other members of the business community.

At the dinner which was held at the State House in Abuja to break the Ramadan fast, the President thanked Nigerians for their continuous support to his administration.

He said he is particularly happy with the performance of the agriculture sector in the past two years.

The Chairman and CEO of Sahara Energy, Tope Shonubi; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and Deputy National Chairman, North, APC, Senator Shuaibu Lawan, were among those at the dinner.