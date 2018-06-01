BREAKING: Ex-Lawmaker, Opeyemi Bamidele Shot In Ekiti

Channels Television  
Updated June 1, 2018

 

A former member of the House of Representatives, Opeyemi Bamidele, and another party loyalist have been shot.

The incident occurred on Friday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, as a result of an accidental discharge.

The victims were hit by the bullets during the takeoff campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Kayode Fayemi.

Read Also: Ekiti Polls: APC Picks Egbeyemi As Fayemi’s Deputy Governorship Candidate

APC chairman in the state, Mr Jide Awe, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He, however, noted that the victims have been rushed to the hospital.



