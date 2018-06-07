June 12: Buhari Has Done What Previous Govts Failed To Do – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as the New Democracy Day.

He gave the commendation on Wednesday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna.

President Buhari had made the announcement in honour of the late presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Moshood Kasimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

Reacting to the announcement, Governor Ambode described the development as a historic and symbolic moment in the nation’s political trajectory.

He said, “This is a welcome development. It is a historic moment in our nation and I join other Nigerians to commend President Buhari on this announcement.

“By this move, he has done what previous administrations failed to do,” the governor added.

He noted that the President’s action has shown that he is a man of history and character.

Ambode also said such development has given a hope to the heroes of democracy as it confirms that they did not die in vain.

President Buhari had taken to Twitter to make the declaration on Wednesday, six days to the historic day.

Apart from the announcement, he had also conferred a posthumous GCFR title on Abiola, explaining that June 12 will replace May 29 as the Democracy Day because it is more symbolic.

President Buhari’s tweets read, “Dear Nigerians, I am delighted to announce that, after due consultations, the Federal Government has decided that henceforth, June 12 will be celebrated as Democracy Day.

“We have also decided to award posthumously the highest Honour in the land, GCFR, to Chief MKO Abiola.

“In the view of Nigerians, as shared by this Administration, June 12, 1993, was and is far more symbolic of Democracy in the Nigerian context than May 29, or even October 1.”