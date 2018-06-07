President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Small Doctor, Sound Sultan, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has continued the trend of breaking the daily Ramadan fast with players from different sectors of the country.

On Thursday it was the turn of artistes and youths.

Among those who joined the President to break the day’s fast were popular musician, Temitope Adekunle (Small Doctor), Ali Jita, and Olanrewaju Fasasi (Sound Sultan).

The President had previously hosted the leadership and members of the National Assembly, Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote and members of the business community, and traditional and religious leaders to break the Ramadan fast.

See pictures below: