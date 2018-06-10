Reggae Star Ras Kimono Is Dead

Popular reggae artiste, Ras Kimono, is dead.

A close family source confirmed this to Channels Television in a telephone interview on Sunday.

The source revealed that the reggae musician was rushed to a hospital in Ikoyi after he slumped on Saturday.

He added that Ras Kimono later died in the hospital on Sunday.

Also confirming the death, a factional Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Tony Okoroji told Channels Television that he had visited the legendary reggae musician in the hospital.

Okoroji, who said he shook hands with Ras Kimono, lamented, “This is a terrible loss to the music industry”.

“COSON deeply regrets to announce the passing on of a frontline member of our board – great African and great musician, the reggae toaster, the great Ras Kimono Onwubuya,” he added in a text.

Similarly, President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Mr Pretty Okafor, said he was shocked when he received the news that the reggae artiste had died.

Ras Kimono rose to stardom after the release of his debut album ‘Under Pressure’ in the late ‘80s.

His style of music was significantly influenced by the hardship he experienced in his early life.

The late reggae music icon won several awards including the Nigeria Music Awards and Fame Music Awards among others.