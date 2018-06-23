LIVE UPDATES: APC National Convention – Ruling Party Elects New Leaders

The All Progressives Congress is holding its much-anticipated national convention today in Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

It is the first time the party will be holding a national convention since it swept to power at the Federal level and in most states in the country while also taking control of the National Assembly.

The convention is taking place eight months before the 2018 general elections and at a time the party is facing increasing internal problems.

Since 2015, the party has witnessed divisions among its members in some states, a development that threatened its ward and state congresses, which were held in May.

There have been friction and clashes between members of the party in the National Assembly, Kogi State, Kaduna State, and Rivers State. The National Assembly has also had an often-frosty relationship with the executive despite APC’s control of both.

The party’s internal crisis led President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint the national leader of the APC and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, to lead the party’s reconciliation efforts in February this year.

Months after, not much has changed in Kogi State where Senator Dino Melaye and Governor Yahaya Bello have remained at odds with each other and in Kaduna where the two APC senators from the state have been suspended by the party and did not participate in the congresses.

The crisis within the party was evident during the congresses as factional state congresses were held in some states, including Rivers State.

Tinubu himself and the National Chairman of the Party, John Odigie-Oyegun have not enjoyed the best of relationship with the former Lagos State governor accusing Odigie-Oyegun in February of sabotaging his reconciliatory efforts.

Furthermore, the decision to hold a national convention was not without its own controversy. It was taken after an initial decision by the National Executive Committee of the party to extend the tenure of its National Working Committee by a year effective June was met with criticism by members.

It took the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari for the tenure elongation to be reversed in favour of a national convention.

With ward and state congresses held, the APC is now looking to put its challenges aside and complete the process of choosing leaders as it seeks to consolidate its grip on power in 2019.

Delegates, chieftains, and other members of the party have converged on the nation’s capital for the convention which is taking place at the Eagles Square.

According to a member of the Publicity Sub-Committee of the National Convention committee, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, a level playing field will be provided for all contestants.

Of the 65 positions to be filled at today’s convention, 23 are unopposed thereby leaving the contest for 42 aspirants.

About 7,000 delegates are expected to vote.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Party, Odigie-Oyegun, will not be seeking re-election at the convention, leaving former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole as the sole candidate for the position of National Chairman.

One other position many, especially young people, will be looking out for is that of the Youth Leader. That is because Abdulmumin Abiola, son of the late MKO Abiola, is in the race for the post.

Stay with us for updates as the convention unfolds: