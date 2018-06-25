Plateau Killings: Residents Flee Affected Communities

Residents of villages in Plateau State affected by the incessant killings and attacks have continued to abandon their homes seeking refuge in nearby villages perceived to be safe.

Channels Television’s correspondent on Monday confirmed that residents, mostly women and children in Gashish District left their homes following Saturday’s killings in search of safety in the Barkin Ladin Local Government Secretariat.

Over the weekend, the police confirmed that 86 persons were killed in the attack by suspected herdsmen on Gashish district of Barkin Ladi Local Government area and six others injured with various wounds of gunshot and matchet.

Many houses numbering at least 50, vehicles and many motorcycles were also burnt.

Residents, however, said on Monday that the death toll has risen to over 100 persons killed.

Villages affected by the attacks include Xlands, Gindin Akwati, Nghar, Kura falls and Kakuruk all in Gashish district of Barkin Ladi local government.

In order to avert the breakdown of law and order, the Plateau State government on Sunday announced a dusk to dawn curfew in three local government areas of Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South respectively.

The curfew was imposed by the state government to avert any spill and curb the escalation of the crisis, forestalling reprisal attack.

In reaction to the attacks, Senate President Bukola Saraki said President Muhammadu Buhari should call security chiefs to immediately produce quick response measures aimed at tackling the incessant killings.

“I am very sad to hear the news of the incident in Plateau State. This is very depressing and giving the impression that the country is not safe. The problem of Boko Haram in the North-east is well known to everybody but this killing by an unknown band of assailants in Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Kaduna States is now giving another dimension to the crisis. Coming at the time we are getting ready for elections, we need to respond fast,” Saraki said on Sunday.

President Buhari in his reaction called for calm and described the attacks as painful and regrettable.

He assured residents that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

“The grievous loss of lives and property arising from the killings in Plateau today is painful and regrettable. My deepest condolences to the affected communities. We will not rest until all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors are incapacitated and brought to justice,” Buhari said.

See photos of the fleeing residents below…