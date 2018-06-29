Trump Denies Planning To Pull Out Of WTO

Channels Television  
Updated June 29, 2018
Germans 'Turning Against Their Leaders' Over Immigration, Says Trump
FILE: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

President Donald Trump denied Friday he is planning to withdraw the United States from the World Trade Organization.

“I’m not talking about pulling out,” he told reporters on Air Force One when asked about reports he was planning an exit from the the global trading body.

Trump has branded the WTO a “disaster” and flouted international trade norms by hitting key allies with stinging tariffs, and imposing crippling fees on Chinese goods in the name of US national security.



More on World News

Annapolis Gunman Wanted To ‘Kill As Many As Possible’

Trump To Announce Supreme Court Pick July 9

Trump Says Journalists Must Be Able To Work Without Fear Of Attack

Two Gazans Shot Dead In Israel Border Clashes

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV