Nobody Can Rig Ekiti Governorship Poll, PDP Vows

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says nobody can rig the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

In a statement on Monday by their National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, they accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working with some compromised electoral officials and security agencies to compromise the process.

Just 12 days away from the election, the party affirmed that the will of the people remains stronger than the machinations of anyone or group toying with their resolve for a free and fair electioneering.

They also alleged that some persons plotted to preload card readers and input false results, as well as clone unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to superimpose pictures of voters from other states.

The PDP advised such persons to note that their tracks and footprints are all bare while the people of Ekiti are already at alert and ready to stop them on their trails with every potency available to them under the law.

According to them, Ekiti is a contiguous state where every indigene and residents know and can identify one another as individuals and families.

The party insisted that there is no way in which strangers imported from other states can be allowed to sneak in and participate in a governorship election in such state.

The statement read, “Let it be known to all that the PDP is fully mobilised for the July 14 election. The people of Ekiti State are fully rallied to vigilance at every polling unit, every collation centre, as well as every exit and entry points in their respective areas across the state to ensure that nobody subverts their collective will.

“We restate the fact, clearly known both to INEC and the APC, that Ekiti state is a stronghold of the PDP and that the people are solidly behind the PDP, particularly due to the sterling performance of Governor Ayo Fayose in developing the state in all spheres of lives.”