2019: Atiku Visits Makarfi, Seeks Support

Former Vice President Of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday visited the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, at his residence in Kaduna.

Atiku, who is a presidential aspirant under the PDP in the 2019 elections, said the visit was aimed at seeking the support of Makarfi, who is also a presidential aspirant, as the party struggles to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described the APC government as a total failure and therefore, said the party must not be allowed to continue in office in 2019.

Atiku said he was willing to support any other candidate of the party that emerged through a credible process, should he lose in the presidential primary.

On his part, Senator Makarfi said both himself and Atiku were eminently qualified for the country’s number one seat, adding that his presidential ambition was not a do or die affair.

Also in attendance at the meeting was the Director General of the Atiku Campaign Organization and former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as well as close associates of Senator Makarfi.