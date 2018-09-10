PDP Almost Succeeded In Turning Nigeria To One-Party State – Oshiomhole

Mr Adams Oshiomhole believes Nigeria was on the verge of becoming a one-party country under the rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the claim in an interview on Channels Television’s Roadmap 2019.

“PDP almost succeeded in turning Nigeria to a one-party state,” he alleged when he featured as a guest on the special political programme which aired on Monday.

“If you wanted to be politically involved and active, and you wanted to seek election regardless of your individual views and conviction, the only business in town was to join PDP.”

Mr Oshiomhole accused one of the former PDP administrations of working to neutralise the opposition at that time.

According to him, the government at that time coopted the leadership of the opposition.

The APC chairman said some members of the then opposition were appointed as special advisers to the president, stressing that “Nigeria effectively became a one-party state.”

He said that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) under his leadership was seen as the unofficial opposition and became the only credible voice that could question the decisions of the then government.

During the interactive session with Ladi Akeredolu-Ale, Oshiomhole also spoke about his transition from a governor to the national chairman of the ruling party.

Similarly, he touched on the series of defections of political figures to and from the APC, as well as his repeated call on Dr Bukola Saraki to resign as the Senate President.

“I remain convinced that Saraki must vacate the position of Senate President as a matter of honour,” the APC chairman said.

“If he does not choose the path of honour, he will be democratically removed as the President of the Senate. I am emphasising logic and political morality, plus law.”

Oshiomhole insisted that the lawmaker emerged as the Senate President on the platform of the party and as such, the APC would not allow him to “impose minority rule” in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

He argued that the principle of democracy must be followed, stating that the minority would have their say while the majority would always have their way.