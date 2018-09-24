Nigeria’s D’Tigress Record First-Ever FIBA World Cup Win

Nigeria’s women basketball team, D’Tigress recorded their first-ever win in the FIBA Women’s World Cup on Sunday night.

D’Tigress guard, SarahOgoke, said Nigeria is just getting started following their historic victory over turkey at the FIBA women’s world cup in Spain

Ogoke scored a team-high 22 points as the D’Tigress won their first-ever world cup game defeating turkey 74-68 on Sunday night.

Argentina awaits Nigeria in their final group B clash on Tuesday and the 28-year-old guard is already targeting another win that will ensure qualification for the next round.

The win for Nigeria also completed an impressive African double against European opposition, with Senegal beating Latvia earlier in the day.