Two Killed As Boat Capsizes In Taraba

A boat conveying traders who were returning from Damper market to Ibi town in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State on Wednesday capsized killing two persons on board.

Channels Television gathered that the incident occurred when a boat conveying the traders hit a tree in the middle of the river.

Shortly after, another boat came to rescue the passengers but became overloaded and eventually capsized leading to the death of two persons.

Nine others (four children and five adults) are still missing as rescue mission continues.

62 persons have, however, been rescued.

Details later…