Buhari Reacts As Ayuba Wabba Emerges ITUC President

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr Ayuba Wabba on his election as the President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

He extended his goodwill message to the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday in a statement by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

The President joined members of the NLC and all Nigerian workers in celebrating Wabba’s victory at ITUC poll, the largest trade union federation in the world.

He described the success as further signals of the “great work” the union had been doing in ensuring the welfare of workers.

“As the first African to head the ITUC, President Buhari believes the labour leader will bring his wealth of experience in persuasion and negotiation to the new position, assuring him of the Federal Government’s support,” the statement said.

President Buhari wished the NLC President a successful tenure.

In a similar development, the President congratulated a former Minister of Mines and Power, Bashir Dalhatu, on his appointment as the Wazirin Dutse in Jigawa State.

He described Dalhatu as “a brilliant and hard-working lawyer who is deserving of this title.”

According to President Buhari, the former Nigeria Bar Association National President “didn’t attain this height by accident, he did so on account of his hard work and passion for the development of Jigawa State and its people.”

He said that Dalhatu “has consistently identified himself with the development agenda of the people of Jigawa State at all levels,” adding that his new traditional title “is a recognition of his commitment to the welfare of his people.”

The President urged other members of the Nigerian elite to emulate the Wazirin Dutse by “always identifying with the welfare and development of their people, instead of escaping to the cities and living epicurean lifestyles that detach them from the realities of the ordinary people.”