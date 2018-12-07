NOUN Graduates To Participate In NYSC, Attend Law School

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Students of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) can now heave a sigh of relief as President Muhammadu Buhari assents to the National Open University Amendment Act 2018.

The Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Friday in Abuja.

He said, “President Buhari has also assented to National Open University Amendment Act, which allows the National Open University to operate as all other universities, having the same power and functions and the same administrative structures.”

READ ALSO: Again, Buhari Rejects Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Before the presidential assent, graduates of the institution have decried the alleged discrimination to participate in the one-year national youth scheme, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The NYSC has, however, been issuing ‘Letter of Exclusion from National Service’ to graduates of the institution.

While stakeholders in the education sector discuss the issue of participation in the scheme, NOUN graduates also lamented that they were not admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

The President’s assent to the National Open University Amendment Act 2018 has now addressed the issues raised by the students of the institution.

This is just as the Act eliminates possible discrimination against programmes and products of the university.

“It has also allowed the establishment of some centres to be called study centres and given conditions for the establishment of such study centres,” Senator Enang revealed.