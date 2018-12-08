Trump Attacks Paris Climate Agreement, Cites France Protests

Updated December 8, 2018
US President Donald Trump on Saturday once again attacked the Paris agreement on fighting climate change, citing the ongoing protests in the French capital as proof that his decision to reject the pact was sound.

His morning tweet came in the middle of UN climate talks in Poland, where nearly 200 nations have gathered to agree on a universal rulebook to make good on the promises they made in the 2015 Paris climate deal.

“The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France,” Trump said.

“People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment.”



