John Momoh Bags Lifetime Award For Investigative Journalism

The Chairman and CEO of Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh, and the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Waziri Adio, as well as 12 journalists, have emerged recipients of the 2018 Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting.

The event held on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Momoh, who is also the Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), received the Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence for his contribution to the development of the Nigerian media.

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) holds the event annually on December 9, the World Anti-Corruption Day and the eve of the Human Rights Day.

Its importance is to call attention to the significance of the media, especially in the area of investigative reporting.

The centre also took to its Twitter handle to share highpoints of the event.

