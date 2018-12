Two deflected Xherdan Shaqiri strikes handed Liverpool victory over Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time in nine attempts to move back to the top of the table with a 3-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool leapfrog Manchester City to finish the weekend where they started, a point clear at the top, and move a mammoth 19 clear of United, who remain in sixth and are now 11 points off the top four.