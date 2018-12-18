NASS Holds Plenary Amid Tight Security, Set To Receive 2019 Budget Proposal

Plenary sessions held on Tuesday at the Senate and House of Representatives despite the takeover of the National Assembly by law enforcement agents following a strike by NASS staff.

Lawmakers at the Upper Chamber adopted a motion to sit in a joint session with the House of Representatives on Wednesday, for the presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A similar motion was passed by the lawmakers at the Lower Chamber where the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, presided over the plenary.

The House passed the motion despite a strong challenge from some members when the matter was put to a vote.

Meanwhile, Senate President Bukola Saraki presided over the plenary attended by the Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan and other senators.

Earlier in the day, personnel of the Nigerian Police and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) took over the National Assembly complex in Abuja, shutting off all entrances to the premises and preventing workers from gaining entry.

They barricaded the main entrance with patrol vans and frisked persons to whom they allowed limited access, including lawmakers, legislative aides, and journalists among others.

Following a meeting of the National Assembly leadership and representatives of the security agencies on Monday, the police and DSS were directed to ensure adequate security within the vicinity of the complex.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, had explained in a statement that the meeting was convened by the political leadership of the Assembly to get updates on efforts made so far to address the grievances of the striking workers.

He had said, “We were sure that the issues raised by the workers have been well attended to and that it is necessary for the business of the National Assembly to continue without any disturbance.

“Both chambers must hold their normal plenary tomorrow (Tuesday) morning to prepare the ground for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, to present the budget proposal to the joint sitting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“We have therefore mandated the security agencies to perform their duty of maintaining law and order in the National Assembly Complex and its surrounding,” Omolori added.