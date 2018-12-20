Troops Arrest Suspected Suicide Bomber, Accomplice In Borno

The Nigerian Army says it has arrested a suspected female suicide bomber in Borno State.

According to a post on the Army’s Facebook page, the suspect was intercepted by troops on Wednesday in an attempt to infiltrate a military location.

She was arrested along with her accomplice who is also a female at Mushimari settlement in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

the post read, “At about 9.30 p.m today, 19 December 2018, one suspected female suicide bomber and her accomplice were intercepted at Mushimari settlement in Konduga L.G.A of Borno State while attempting to infiltrate the 222 Battalion Defensive Location.”

“They were apprehended by the troops and vest strapped on the suspected suicide bomber was successfully immobilised. Preliminary investigation is ongoing.”

The Army also shared some pictures of the suspects.

See the photos below;