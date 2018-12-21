Fayemi Presents N129.9bn ‘Budget Of Restoration’

Ekiti State government has proposed a budget of N129.9 billion for the 2019 fiscal year.

Governor Kayode Fayemi presented the proposal tagged “Budget of Restoration” to lawmakers at the Ekiti State House of Assembly on Friday in Ado, the state capital.

In the budget, N57.2 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure and N72.7 billion naira for recurrent.

Agriculture and rural development gulp N8.4 billion, knowledge economy – N33.3 billion, social investment – N15.7 billion, infrastructure and industrial development – N40.1 billion, and governance – N32.2 billion.

The governor told the lawmakers that the budget would help to actualise the cardinal objectives of his administration listed above.

He also promised that no inherited project would be abandoned, stressing that he looked forward to the speedy passage of the budget by the Legislature.

Governor Fayose commended the House for cooperating with the Executive in the interest of progress, noting that his administration would be a positive departure from the past.

In his response, the Speaker of the House, Adeniran Alagbada, assured the governor the budget would be accorded the desired attention.

The 2018 budget presented by the immediate past administration was N98.6 billion naira with N66.4 billion as recurrent and N32.1 billion as capital expenditure.