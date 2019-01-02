Genevieve Celebrates 20 years In Nollywood
Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji recently celebrated 20 years in the industry.
The actress made the announcement on her Instagram page while reflecting on her achievements as a filmmaker.
“As 2018 comes to an end, I mark 20 years in the art of filmmaking.
“I’m grateful for my life, journey, and growth thus far.
“I’m happy I could celebrate with you through a product that embodied all of me, mentally and spiritually; for all of your pleasure”.
View this post on Instagram
