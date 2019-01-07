ASUU Leaders Meet With FG Over Lingering Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is currently meeting with the Federal Government in Abuja.

President of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who is leading a delegation of other government representatives are among those present.

Also present is the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, who says he is there in solidarity with ASUU ahead of their own meeting with the minister later tonight.

Others in attendance are the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, officials of the Nigeria University Commission, Salaries and Wages Commission and the office of the Head of Service.

In his opening remarks, the Minister of Labour and Employment said he was optimistic that the meeting will be short and fruitful as an agreement will be reached tonight.

The union went on strike following the alleged inability of the government to respond to its demands.

It had also raised concerns over the poor funding of Nigerian Universities, the alleged plot to increase students’ fees, introduction of an education bank, as well as non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.

Today’s meeting followed at least five others between the government and the union which ended inconclusively since the strike began.