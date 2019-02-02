Osinbajo, Crew Unhurt After Helicopter Crash

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, says he is alive following a helicopter crash which occurred on Saturday in Kabba, Kogi State.

Professor Osinbajo confirmed his safety after the crash via his twitter handle.

“We are safe and sound! Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well,” the Vice President said.

He added, “We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher. We continue #NextLevelEngagements in Kabba, Kogi State.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, had taken to twitter break the news of the helicopter crash.

He said Professor Osinbajo and the entire crew came out of the crashed helicopter unhurt.

The incident occurred when the propeller of the Nigerian Air Force helicopter he was travelling in suddenly pulled out at the Kabba Township Stadium.

An eyewitness said the helicopter managed to land in the afternoon at the stadium before the propeller suddenly pulled off while supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had gathered to welcome the Vice President.

The remote cause of the accident was unclear as at the time of filing in this report.

Following the incident, Vice President Osinbajo was said to have been immediately evacuated from the scene into a waiting vehicle.

He, thereafter, proceeded to the palace of Obaro of Kabba in convoy of other political office holders in Kogi, where he paid a courtesy call on the traditional ruler.

