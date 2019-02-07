Collection Of PVCs For 2019 Elections Ends Friday

The collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for the coming general elections will end on Friday.

This is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral umpired had fixed February 8 as the last day for collection of PVCs in order to prepare for the elections.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have shown their readiness to take part in the process of returning or electing their leaders at various levels for another four years.

With a few days to the elections, electorates took to Twitter to display their PVCs with a call on their fellow compatriots to get theirs, stressing that it was important to be part of the selection process.

The presidential and national assembly elections will hold on February 16, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly polls have been scheduled for March 2.

