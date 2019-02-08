‘My Chances Have Increased’ Moghalu Reacts To Wole Soyinka’s Endorsement

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Congress (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, says he is humbled by the endorsement of the Citizen Forum.

The group led by Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, backed the candidature of Moghalu after months of consultations and interactions with Nigerians, especially the respective opposition contenders for the presidency.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Moghalu explained that the development has encouraged him, adding that his chances have increased.

Moghalu said the endorsement by Soyinka and the Citizen Forum meant a lot to him because of what the dramatist stands for and who he is in Nigeria and the world at large.

“I am elated, I am encouraged, I am humbled, I am gratified all at once. This is a very good thing for my party, the YPP and my candidacy because of who Professor Wole Soyinka is in our country and in the world. He is a unique figure,” Moghalu said.

With the presidential election barely a week from now, the YPP candidate stated that the support gotten from the Nobel laureate would boost his chances in the polls.

He, however, called for a coalition to defeat those who he described as “old and recycled politicians.”

“I think this improves my chances in the election. We appeal to all other alternative candidates to join us in a coalition under my leadership to defeat the old, recycled political class in this country once and for all.

“We also appeal to others who may be looking at other processes of consensus to consider ending their search with me just as Professor Wole Soyinka and the Citizens Forum have done,” he added.