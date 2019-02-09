Atiku Promises To Develop Deep Sea Port, Superhighway In Cross River

Channels Television  
Updated February 9, 2019
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Director-General of his Presidential Campaign Council, Bukola Saraki, at the rally in Calabar

 

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to ensure that a deep-sea port is established in Cross Rivers State.

The candidate, who spoke during his presidential campaign rally in the state on Friday, also promised to see to the construction of a superhighway in the state.

Apart from the rally, Atiku and members of the PDP presidential council met with the Cross Rivers State council of traditional rulers who prayed for the success of their campaign.



