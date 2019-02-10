‘I Don’t Take Your Support For Granted’, Buhari Begs Nigerians To Re-Elect Him

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians that his government will continue to work in their best interest, if he is re-elected in the coming polls.

The President on Sunday made an appeal to Nigerians, urging them to re-elect him.

In a video message to Nigerians, President Buhari said the past three years have not been an easy one for his government.

He however noted that with sincerity of purpose, perseverance, dedication and most importantly support from the people, his government has made great progress.

“Some of these achievements are visible for everyone to see, some are still in the works,” he said.

President Buhari told Nigerians that if granted the support he seeks, his government’s mandate will be delivered accordingly.

His full statement reads:

“Fellow compatriots,

It’s been over three years since you gave me the mandate to oversee the affairs of our dear country.

It’s not been an easy journey but with sincerity of purpose, perseverance, dedication and most importantly support from individuals like you, we have made great progress.

Some of these achievements are visible for everyone to see, some are still in the works.

I hereby humbly ask for your support again in the coming election to enable us to move to the NEXT LEVEL and consolidate on the successes recorded in making our country a better place. I don’t take your support for granted.

We will continue to work to protect your interest and deliver our mandate.

THANK YOU”.