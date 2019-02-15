Police Arrest Two With Sacks Of Ballot Papers In Kano

The Kano Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects found with 16 bags of what the police said were specimen ballot papers in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Wakili Mohammed, confirmed this to Channels Television on Friday.

He said the suspects were apprehended on Wednesday by some officers attached to the Metro Police Area Command.

According to the police commissioner, the suspects confessed to have come from Jigawa State, and claimed that the materials were meant for the purposes of sensitisation and orientation.

He said that investigation was still on-going on the matter as the case had been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Development (CID).

Mr Mohammed said the command was fully prepared to ensure that the elections were conducted peacefully.

He noted that although there were some incidents recorded recently in parts of the state, there has been no significant case of violence.