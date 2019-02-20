We Are Not A Political Party, INEC Rejects Allegations Of Bias

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected allegations of bias levelled against it in the aftermath of the postponement of the general elections.

INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu said this on Wednesday during his briefing about the preparations for the rescheduled polls.

Amid the criticism and condemnation that had trailed the decision to delay the elections by a week, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) separately accused the commission of bias.

While the PDP accused INEC of doing the bidding of the ruling APC, the APC on its part accused the commission of colluding with the opposition party.

The allegations, to the INEC boss, rather show that the commission is getting it right.

“We sometimes get a little concerned if it’s only one party that is accusing the commission rather than the other, but if the two parties accuse the commission equally, it means that obviously there’s something the commission is doing that is right,” Professor Yakubu said.

He added, “For some political parties, the major issue is usually the electoral commission. We are happy to be criticised but we should not be seen as another political party. We are not a political party. The commission has no candidate in the election.”

Concerning the progress made in preparation for the elections and in addressing the logistic challenges the commission blamed for the setback, the INEC boss explained that the card reader configuration has been completed.

He also said the movement of sensitive materials to the local government areas had already commenced and would be completed on Thursday.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), I reported 95 per cent completion of the configuration. I am pleased to report that we have now achieved 100 per cent completion of the configuration. We are good to go on this call,” he said.

Stressing that full progress is being made in terms of logistics, Professor Yakubu said, “Already, 10 states – Adamawa, Anambra, Benue, Ekiti, Jigawa, Katsina, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Taraba – have commenced the movement of materials to the local governments today. Other states will do so and conclude tomorrow”.