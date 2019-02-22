PHOTOS: INEC Distributes Electoral Materials In Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission continued the distribution of sensitive electoral materials to different parts of the nation’s capital Abuja on Friday.

INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu had informed the nation during his daily briefing on Thursday that the distribution of materials will be concluded on Friday to ensure the smooth takeoff of the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

