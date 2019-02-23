Boko Haram Stops Yobe Governor Gaidam From Voting

Boko Haram terrorists have prevented the Yobe state Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam from going to cast his vote.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director-General for Press Affairs to the governor, Abdullahi Bego.

He said the governor’s decision followed reports of attacks on two communities in the early hours of Saturday.

Mr. Bego explained that Governor Gaidam did not travel to his Bukarti ward near Gaidam town 230 kilometres away from the state capital to cast his vote.

“This is because of the incident in Gaidam town early in the day, which has already been brought under control and voting is now underway there, the security agencies would naturally seek to reinforce and increase security around the governor for him to travel to cast his vote.

“That increased security around the governor will mean that vital security resources that are needed elsewhere in the state would have to be diverted and allocated to the governor.

“We reckoned that that is more appropriate at this particular time than devoting a large security contingent just to escort the governor to cast his vote.

“As things stand now, voting is going on successfully across the state and Governor Gaidam is pleased and grateful to the people for the large turnout at polling units throughout the state”, the statement said.

The first attack occurred in Gaidam town while the second attack occurred at Bunu Yadi area of the state.

Meanwhile the Army spokesman, Colonel Musa Sagir confirmed the attack on Geidam in a statement, describing the incident as a futile attack on a security outpost in Geidam general area.

According to the Army spokesman, “the situation is calm and peaceful and people have turned out to cast their votes without any hindrance”

The state government has however commended security agencies for their commendable and continuing effort to ensure a peaceful and successful election across the state.