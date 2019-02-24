FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Draw USA, Qatar, Ukraine In Group D

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been drawn in group d for the 2019 FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Poland.

The Flying Eagles who qualified as the 4th best team in Africa will face Qatar, Ukraine and the United States of America in the group phase.

Under 20 world cup winners, Bebeto and Fernando Couto made the draw in front of numerous coaches and icons of Polish football.

Nigeria’s Opening match is against Qatar on Friday, May 24th, followed by the US on Monday, May 27 and Ukraine on Thursday, May 30.

The 2019 Under-20 World Cup will kick-off on May 23 and end on June 15.

Both the opening game and the final will be played in Lodz, while Bielsko-Biala, Bydgoszcz, Gdynia, Lublin and Tychy will all host at least two matches with a seeded team.