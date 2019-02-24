Ibadan Killing: Police Say Justice Would Be Served On Perpetrators

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Leye Oyebade has vowed that everyone involved in the killing a 25-year-old man, Monsuru Hamzat, at Lako compound in Ibadan South East Local Government Area during Saturday’s elections would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Mr. Oyebade who described the act as barbaric said that investigations have begun on the matter, adding that the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered that the perpetrators be arrested and prosecuted.

The AIG said this during a visit to the family of the deceased late Saturday night where he promised that justice would be served.

Mr. Oyebade said he was visiting the bereaved family on the orders of the Acting IGP to see first-hand what happened and pay his condolences.

“The directive of the Inspector General of Police is that we should fish out those that were at that scene when the incident happened. The important thing, proper investigation and there will be diligent prosecution.”

He was accompanied on the visit by other high ranking police officers in the zone, including the Police Commissioner in the state, Shina Olukolu. The team also visited the scene of the crime.

Trouble started when some thugs allegedly invaded Ward 2, Units 13 and 14 of Ibadan South East Local Government while counting of votes in the Presidential and National Assembly elections was on-going.