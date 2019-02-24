Two Killed Following Electoral Violence In Delta State

Two people have been reported dead with several others injured after unknown gunmen opened fire at a polling unit in Amukpe, near Sapele in Delta state.

Channels Television gathered that the deceased were voters trying to cast their votes along Old Eku road Amukpe when the attack took place.

READ ALSO: Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Calls For Peace Ahead Of Results

According to the police, the gunmen stormed the polling units when the voting was still ongoing and rained bullets at the voters leaving two persons dead on the spot while several others were badly injured.

Those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are being tendered to.

The police say investigations are underway, assuring that those who carried out the attack will be apprehended.