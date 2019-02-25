APC’s Mohammed Musa Wins Niger East Senatorial Seat

Mr Mohammed Musa of the All Progressives Congress has won the election for Niger East senatorial district.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Audu Jiga, announced this in the early hours of Monday in Minna after collating the results of the poll.

According to him, Musa polled a total of 229,415 votes ahead of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Ishaku, who got 116,143 votes.

The second runner-up in the election is the candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Musa Hassan, with 2,665 votes. The collated results from all nine local government areas in Niger East senatorial district are as follows: Bosso: APC – 28,411; PDP – 10,865; ADC – 332.

Chanchaga: APC – 44,775; PDP – 18,238; ADC – 568.

Munya: APC – 13,974; PDP – 8,996; ADC – 65.

Paikoro: APC – 25,766; PDP – 13,353; ADC – 336.

Rafi: APC – 29,349; PDP – 10,108; ADC – 144.

Shororo: APC – 28,229; PDP – 11,440; ADC – 120. Suleja: APC – 28,567; PDP – 19,735; ADC – 486.

Tafa: APC – 15,721; PDP – 12,903; ADC – 230.

Total: APC – 229,415; PDP – 116,143; ADC – 2,665.