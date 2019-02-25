Dino Melaye Thanks Nigerians, Constituents For Victory

Police To Rearraign Dino Melaye Tuesday, On Fresh Charges
A file photo of Senator Dino Melaye

 

Senator Dino Melaye has thanked Nigerians and his constituents for re-electing him into the Senate.

The Senator who represents the Kogi West Senatorial district took to his social media handle Twitter to show his appreciation.

He said, “To God alone be the glory forever and ever. Amen.

“I have just been declared the winner of the Kogi West Senatorial District Election.

“God only You would have done this. Kogi West I thank you all. I love you all. What a mighty God we serve”.

Senator Melaye beat his arch-rival Senator Smart Adeyemi of the APC.

He polled 85, 395 votes to defeat Sen. Smart Adeyemi who scored 66, 901 votes.



